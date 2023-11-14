Disrupted Amtrak service could be partially restored by Thursday: NYC mayor

article

Crews are working hard to restore Amtrak service that was disrupted by a structural issue and aim to offer partial service by Thursday, Mayor Adams said during a press conference.

Full service could be up and running by Friday, Adams said Tuesday.

The service, between the city and the Croton-Harmon station in Westchester County was halted Sunday after structural problems were discovered at the parking garage on West 51st Street.

New York City's Department of Buildings shared pictures of holes in the structure that halted Amtrak service and left some travelers stranded for hours.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.