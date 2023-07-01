NYC air quality: Holiday weekend forecast

Smoke from wildfires in Canada is once again impacting air quality Saturday across the region, but should improve by Sunday.

In a tweet, Hochul said an air quality health advisory will remain in effect statewide through Saturday for New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

"Our team is closely monitoring conditions and will continue to update New Yorkers on how to stay safe this holiday weekend," — Gov. Kathy Hochul

Air quality alerts remain for most of the tri-state area.

Earlier this month, smoke from the Canadian wildfires blanketed New York City with some of the most unhealthy air quality levels on the planet.

How does wildfire smoke affect your health?

Wildfire smoke is a complex mixture of gases, particles, and water vapor that contains multiple pollutants that can get into the lungs and bloodstream.

There is no evidence of a safe level of exposure to some of the pollutants, meaning that smoke can impact your health even at very low levels.

Inhaling smoke from wildfires can cause headaches, sore and watery eyes, nose, throat, and sinus irritation, chest pains, heart palpitations and more.

Who should be careful?

Exposure to elevated fine particle pollution levels can affect the lungs and heart.

The air quality alerts caution "sensitive groups," a big category that includes children, older adults, and people with lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Kids, who often are encouraged to go out and play, "are more susceptible to smoke for a number of reasons," said Laura Kate Bender, the lung association's National Assistant Vice President, healthy air. "Their lungs are still developing, they breathe in more air per unit of body weight."

No one is immune.