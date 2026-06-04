NYC adds 8 gridlock alert days to summer calendar for World Cup matches

The Brief The NYC DOT has designated all eight World Cup match days (spanning June 13 to July 19) as Gridlock Alert Days. Drivers are warned to expect severe congestion across the city, particularly in Midtown. Authorities are strongly urging the public to walk, bike, or utilize public transit.



New York City is gearing up to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but with the influx of global fans comes a massive surge in local traffic.

To manage the chaos, the NYC Department of Transportation has officially designated all eight local match days as gridlock alert days. If you commute through or work in Manhattan, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Midtown Transportation Plan.

Gridlock alert days

Timeline:

World Cup match days are designated as gridlock alert days because severe traffic congestion is expected across the city, especially in Midtown. Officials are urging people to walk, bike or take public transportation these days:

Saturday, June 13

Tuesday, June 16

Monday, June 22

Thursday, June 25

Saturday, June 27

Tuesday, June 30

Sunday, July 5

Sunday, July 19

Street closures

Local perspective:

To keep fans moving to the NYNJ Stadium in New Jersey, the city is implementing sweeping road closures and dedicated bus lanes starting six hours before each match and ending three hours after.

General traffic will be banned from several major thoroughfares, while 42nd Street (1st to 12th Ave) will become a bus-only corridor. The two easternmost lanes of 6th Avenue (42nd to 59th St) and blocks of West 40th and 41st Streets (near the Port Authority) will also be restricted to NYNJ Stadium shuttles, MTA buses and emergency vehicles.

To handle massive crowds queueing for transit, 33rd Street (6th to 8th Ave) and 32nd Street (6th to 7th Ave) will be completely closed to vehicles.

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Truck delivery restrictions

What we know:

If your business relies on deliveries, you will need to adjust your windows. Truck deliveries will be banned in Midtown, from 30th Street to 60th Street, between the East River and the Hudson River, during the 9-to-12 hour match day windows.

Smaller delivery vehicles like cars, vans, and cargo bikes are exempt, as are essential deliveries (hospitals, public health, utilities). The DOT is strongly urging businesses to shift to off-hour deliveries on these dates.