NYC launches 2025 Open Streets season with car-free Earth Day events

What we know:

The New York City Department of Transportation announced the start of the 2025 Open Streets season, beginning with 127 locations across the city. This year’s kickoff event, Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day, will take place on Saturday, April 26, featuring 54 car-free streets and plazas throughout all five boroughs.

Car-Free Earth Day will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., connecting Open Streets and plazas with access to more than 1,000 miles of NYC’s bike network. Each location will showcase public art installations or host community programming focused on sustainability, climate change, and environmental education.

"This year’s monumental Car-Free Earth Day celebration will feature exciting programming, music, and activities for New Yorkers from all walks of life at numerous car-free streets throughout the five boroughs," said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

Featured programs:

At signature locations throughout the city, New Yorkers can take part in a wide range of activities, including:

Free bike repairs with 5 Borough Bike Club in Union Square, Brooklyn, and Manhattan

Indigenous dance performances by The Thunderbird American Indian Dancers at Dyckman Street

An art walk hosted by the Museum of Urban Arts in the Garment District

Environmental education panels with WE ACT for Environmental Justice in Times Square and Manhattan

Learn-to-ride bike lessons with Bike New York in Union Square and St. Nicholas Avenue

Musical performances by Mia Soleil Sanchez at Broadway Green Alliance Stage and Iqbal Hossain Jibon in Queens

Free bike helmets from NYC DOT Safety Education in Brooklyn

Fitness classes with UNI Energy in Queens

Rollerblading with Let’s Roll NYC in the Bronx

Healthy living resources with Bronx Health REACH in the Bronx

Performances by Bindlestiff Family Cirkus in Staten Island, Manhattan, and Brooklyn

Volleyball games with Bameso USA Volleyball in Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Manhattan

In addition to these signature events, 47 Open Street and Plaza locations will feature additional car-free programming throughout the day.

Public art installations:

NYC DOT Art commissioned five environmentally focused public artworks to highlight the city’s environmental efforts:

Rising. Curtains by Anjali Deshmukh and Ernest Verrett: Beaded curtain sculpture visualizing global temperature changes, Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Asphalt Asters by Molly Gambardella: Giant plastic bag flowers blooming in Flatiron, Manhattan

NYC Art Stop Letters by Caitlin Keegan: Botanical-themed "NYC" letter sculptures in Times Square, Manhattan

Branching by Ishita Jain: Posters celebrating the city’s oldest trees, displayed on JCDecaux bus shelters across the city

What's next:

Open Streets locations will continue to expand beyond the initial 127 announced today, with more added throughout 2025. New Yorkers can find updated maps and hours of operation at nyc.gov/OpenStreets and explore all Car-Free Earth Day programming at nyc.gov/carfreenyc.

Free Citi Bike rides will also be available throughout the day on April 26 by redeeming promo code CARFREENYC25 in the Citi Bike app’s "Day Pass" section.