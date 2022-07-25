Expand / Collapse search

NY weather: Thunderstorms topple trees

FOX 5 NY

A powerful storm system passing through the New York area on Monday knocked down numerous trees on Long Island.

ROSLYN, N.Y. - The sky got very dark and a severe thunderstorm happened fast on Monday, Nassau County residents said. 

Once it all stopped, residents in a Roslyn neighborhood came outside to uprooted trees blocking the roadway, big branches scattered about, and sidewalks split in half. 

"We heard horizontal rain hitting the windows," a resident said.

The summer thunderstorm system caught some off guard. 

The National Weather Service said this weather event appears to have involved straight-line winds and not a tornado.

Crews with the Town of North Hempstead cut down damaged trees and limbs and removed debris to reopen the roads. 

PSEG Long Island was working to restore power to a few thousand customers.