Check NY traffic, airport delays as travel warning issued ahead of solar eclipse

Watching a total solar eclipse is the spectacle of a lifetime, but it's slated to cause days of headaches for New Yorkers as thousands of tourists flock to the state and its roads to watch the moon's shadow cover the sun.

The FAA is also warning that the combination of spring break and eclipse travel will cause "potential delays at airports due to the high volume of aircraft and drones attempting to witness the total solar eclipse."

The sun is partially eclipsed in the first phase of a total eclipse in Grand Teton National Park on August 21, 2017 outside Jackson, Wyoming. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

So before you hit the roads or head to the airport, check here for the latest traffic alerts and flight delay/cancelation announcements.

Real-time traffic speeds, road closures: NYC

Real-time traffic speeds, road closures: Long Island

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

Newark Airport status

JFK Airport status

Here's what the eclipse will look like in NYC (Courtesy: NASA)

NY eclipse traffic: What to expect

In months of preparation for a total eclipse, the first in the state in nearly a century, it will bring in thousands, if not millions, of people along the path of totality, which includes several cities upstate.

Signs are already urging traveling New Yorkers to "arrive early and stay late."

"The epicenter that the world will be watching will be in the great state of New York. We have been preparing for this for many many months," said Governor Kathy Hochul.

Officials urged drivers to plan lots of time for travel, since Monday afternoon’s eclipse will take place in the 3 p.m. hour, close to rush hour. This is a recipe for some serious traffic, like back in 2017, when people were stranded in their cars for up to 10 hours.

Projected path and time of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse over the Northeast. ( )

Traffic on roads, we expect, won’t be nearly as pleasant, so pack your patience – along with anything else you'll need for a long wait in the car.

The state is beefing up crews for traffic management, including tow trucks and help trucks loaded with extra gas on hand. Still, they recommend filling up tanks before Monday.