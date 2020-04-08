NY teachers 3D print face shields for hospital workers

David O'Neil and Anthony Rich are Westchester County teachers who decided to take their summer camp's 3D printers to manufacture face shield masks for doctors, nurses and first responders on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The idea is to help with the growing need for personal protective equipment.

"When we ship these out, they're double-coated, so each side is protected with a film layer so when healthcare professionals get them, they can clean the outside, peel off the laminate and it's a perfectly shiny shield for them," said O'Neil, who helps run the STEM discovery camp in Hawthorne.

Nearly a dozen local teachers have also equipped their basements with 3D printers and laser cutters. For the past week, they have manufactured and delivered over 1,300 of these shields for heroes to hospitals across the tristate area.

"I had two nurses crying in my driveway thanking us for what we are doing," Rich said.

O'Neil and Rich set up a GoFundMe page that has already reached over half their goal to buy more printers. Also, local PTAs and education foundations have donated two dozen 3D printers to help them continue making those shields for heroes.