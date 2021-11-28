NY state trooper struck by car in officer-involved shooting on RFK Bridge

A New York State Trooper was struck by a car and another fired his gun in a wild scene on the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m.

According to authorities, a state trooper fired his gun while trying to pull over the driver of a stolen vehicle on the Manhattan span of the bridge.

During the traffic stop, the suspect suddenly drove off, striking a second, uninvolved vehicle which then struck a state trooper. The trooper was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment of a minor leg injury and was released.

The gunshot reportedly did not strike or injure anyone.

All traffic on the RFK Bridge was briefly halted Sunday afternoon before reopening just before 3 PM.

NYC Emergency Management officials told drivers to expect a lot of delays on the RFK Bridge Sunday night as the NYPD continued its investigation.

Two suspects were taken into custody. They are facing charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, and criminal possession of a weapon.