NY shutdown to continue until at least May 15

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the New York PAUSE program that has shuttered businesses and required social distancing will be extended through at least May 15.

At a Thursday morning news conference, he said the move was being made in coordination with other states in the region. He says the data will be examined near that date to decide what to do next.

"I know this is hard," Cuomo said. "I wish I could say this will be over soon, but I can’t."

He says the strategy for reopening New York will require that they are convinced that they can control the rate of new coronavirus infections.

Cuomo said that there would be a "phased" return to regular life.



But, for now, he said, "We must stay the course."

