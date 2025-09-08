Expand / Collapse search

Sinkhole closes portion of Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester County

Published  September 8, 2025 8:26am EDT
Westchester County
Sinkhole opens up on Saw Mill River Parkway

A sinkhole opened up on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester County, closing a portion of the highway. SkyFOX was over the scene.

The Brief

    • A sinkhole on the Saw Mill River Parkway closed a portion of the highway.
    • Traffic was being rerouted to Saw Mill River Road 9A.
    • The southbound lanes were expected to be reopened by the evening.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY - A sinkhole opened up on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester County, closing a portion of the highway on Monday morning.

Saw Mill River Parkway closure today

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the sinkhole that happened near Farragut Avenue in Hastings-on-Hudson.

Traffic was being rerouted to Saw Mill River Road 9A.

What they're saying:

"All Southbound lanes are closed from Farragut Parkway (Exit 12) to Lawrence Street. Northbound Lanes of the Saw Mill River Parkway are open," Hastings-on-Hudson said in a post on Facebook.

What's next:

The southbound lanes were expected to be reopened by the evening, the post said.

The Source

    • This article uses information from a Facebook post made by Hastings-on-Hudson.
