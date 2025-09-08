Sinkhole closes portion of Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester County
WESTCHESTER COUNTY - A sinkhole opened up on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester County, closing a portion of the highway on Monday morning.
Saw Mill River Parkway closure today
What we know:
SkyFOX was over the sinkhole that happened near Farragut Avenue in Hastings-on-Hudson.
Traffic was being rerouted to Saw Mill River Road 9A.
What they're saying:
"All Southbound lanes are closed from Farragut Parkway (Exit 12) to Lawrence Street. Northbound Lanes of the Saw Mill River Parkway are open," Hastings-on-Hudson said in a post on Facebook.
What's next:
The southbound lanes were expected to be reopened by the evening, the post said.