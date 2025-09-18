Ryder Cup 2025 at Bethpage Black: Schedule, how to attend the iconic golf tournament

The Brief Bethpage Black will make history as the first public course to ever host a Ryder Cup. "I don’t look at it just as an economic boost, I look at it as a point of pride,"Gov. Kathy Hochul said. The golf course on Long Island previously hosted the U.S. Open in 2002 and 2009.



﻿Long Island is gearing up to host one of the premiere events in golf, the Ryder Cup, and next week, tens of thousands of fans will turn the course into the epicenter of the golf world.

"You’re going to have hundreds of thousands of people all over the world looking at Long Island," said Matt Cohen, president & CEO of the Long Island Association.

When is Ryder Cup 2025?

What we know:

Bethpage Black will make history as the first public course to ever host a Ryder Cup next Friday, Sept. 26. The event, which lasts until Sunday, Sept. 28, and includes close to 5,000 volunteers, is projected to bring in half a billion dollars for the economy, as well as thousands of jobs.

"I don’t look at it just as an economic boost, I look at it as a point of pride," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Months of planning and renderings are now a reality, with fences, flags and even the first ever triple-decker stands for fans. Heading to the event? Transportation includes shuttles and buses, along with ride-share drop-offs.

"We have more than 800 law enforcement present, we have 500 troopers, we have over 100 park police," said Randy Simons, commissioner of NYS Parks."

In addition, a 61,000 square-foot merchandise tent houses over 1,500 items, including 300 hats.

"We have 70 cash registers, hundreds of feet of queuing. It’s not just the retail experience as far as what you pick, it’s making sure that your checkout is just as smooth," said Mike Quirk, Legends Merchandise chief commercial officer.

Bethpage Black previously hosted the U.S. Open in 2002 and 2009.

To see the full schedule of events, click HERE.

For more information on tickets, click HERE.

Round Swamp Road will be closed from Winding Road to Quaker Meeting House Road starting Monday, Sept. 22 at 6 a.m. until Monday, Sept. 29 at 6 a.m.

Quaker Meeting House Road will be closed from Tuesday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 28 daily from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Clubhouse Road from Bethpage State Parkway will be closed except for rideshare vehicles starting Sept. 23 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.