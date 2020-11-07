NY reports highest COVID numbers since May; over 3,000 new cases in NJ

article

New York and New Jersey reported yet another increase in COVID-19 numbers on Saturday, as the nation continues to struggle to deal with a rise in cases.

New York reported 3,587 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number in the state since May. New York's positivity rate also increased to 2.19%, which hospitalizations increased again, to 1,381. 18 more people died as a result of the virus.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, the state reported 3,207 new positive cases on Friday, a jump of over 1,000 cases from the previous day. An additional 11 people died.

Governor Phil Murphy said earlier this week that the state was "close" to instituting new pandemic restrictions in order to prevent a replay of the numbers from this spring.

The United States set a new record on Friday, recording 122,626 coronavirus infections, the highest number reported in a single day since the pandemic began and the third straight day the nation has surpassed 100,000 daily coronavirus cases.