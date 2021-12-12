NY religious organizations prepare for indoor mask mandate

Beginning Monday, New Yorkers will once again have to mask up in all public places, including churches and synagogues, unless the establishment implements a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

Religious organizations across the state are preparing for the change, as New York continues its battle against coronavirus.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan told FOX 5 NY that he believes the mandate will not have an impact. He says those attending mass now will continue without objection.

"Our people were exemplary the last 22 months," Cardinal Doland said. "And we’ve obeyed the mandates, the churches, our schools our institutions, our Catholic schools, they were remarkably safe and secure and healthy."

Masks and proof of vaccination are already a requirement at the Cathedral.

Meanwhile, at the Lincoln Square Synagogue, the majority of attendants were wearing masks as they were coming out of service.

"It's annoying," said Zachary Gorden, who attends the Lincoln Square Synagogue. "But if I have to do it for now, I'll do it for a little longer."

Houses of worship across the city have been doing in-person services for some time now, and the plan is to continue doing so.

Governor Kathy Hochul's mask mandate comes as COVID-19 cases across the state are on the rise. The mandate will run from Monday until at least January 15, at which point Gov. Hochul says she will reevaluate.

Those who violate the mandate could be fined up to $1,000.

