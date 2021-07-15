NYC opening cooling centers, extending public pool hours during heat advisory

New York City says it will be opening 300 cooling centers with extended hours to help New Yorkers beat the heat as another wave of sweltering weather envelops the region.

The city's Parks Department has also announced that it is extending hours at its larger, Olympic and intermediate-sized outdoor pools through Friday. The pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for New York City until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with heat indices are expected to reach as high as 100 degrees across the city tomorrow.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Temperatures will drop into the lower 80s by Sunday, but the humidity will remain.

To find a cooling center near you, visit the NYC.gov cooling center map.

Extreme heat is one of the most significant hazards facing New York City, and New Yorkers are especially vulnerable to extreme heat-related hazards during the summer months.

The following people are most at risk:

Elderly persons and small children are mostly affected

Persons who are overweight/obese

Persons on certain medications or drugs

Be Prepared:

Avoid strenuous activity and exercise, especially during the sun's peak hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exercise and activity should be done in the early morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Drink plenty of water and noncaffeinated beverages.

Stay out of the sun and try to cool off in an air conditioned building for a few hours during the hottest part of the day. The sun heats the inner core of your body, resulting in dehydration. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine, or go to a public building with air conditioning

If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protector factor rating (at least SPF 15) and a hat to protect your face and head. When outdoors, wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing. Cover as much skin as possible to avoid sunburn and over-warming effects of sunlight on your body.

Do not leave children, pets or those who require special care in a parked car or vehicle during periods of intense summer heat. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Exposure to such high temperatures can kill within a matter of minute.

Make an effort to check on your neighbors during a heat wave, especially if they are elderly, have young children or have special needs. Make sure there is enough food and water for pets

Know the Signs of Heat Related Illness

Prolonged exposure to the heat can be harmful and potentially fatal. Call 911 if you or someone you know shows signs or symptoms of heat illness, including:

Headache

Light headedness

Muscle cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

For more information on how to stay safe during periods of excessive heat, visit health.ny.gov

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters