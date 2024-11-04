How to vote in-person in NY, NJ, and CT this Election Day

With one day away from Election Day, it's time to make sure your vote counts.

Here's how you can vote in-person in your state:

Where to vote

New York City residents can find their poll site here. Voters should note that their early voting polling locations may be different from their Election Day polling locations.

All other residents should use New York State's voter lookup tool.

What to bring

Registered voters do not need to show ID to vote unless they did not provide identification with their registration.

First-time voters must provide identification either on or with their voter registration application. If you have not provided ID by Election Day, you may vote by affidavit ballot, but not using the poll site scanner.

Acceptable ID includes entering one of the following on your Voter Registration Application:

Driver's license number.

Non-driver's ID number.

Last four digits of your social security number.

Hours

Polls open: 6 a.m. EST

Polls close: 9 p.m. EST

Voter deadlines

Monday, Nov. 4, 2024: Early mail/absentee ballot request deadline (in-person)

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024: Election Day/deadline to return early mail and absentee ballots

Find more information on what's on the ballot, how, when and where to vote in New York here.

People visit an early voting site at a YMCA in Brooklyn on October 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Expand

Where to vote

New Jersey voters can find their polling location using the state's Division of Elections Polling Place Search tool. All voters need is their address and zip code.

What to bring

Registered voters in New Jersey do not need to show ID to vote, unless their information cannot be verified.

Click here to find a place to vote in New Jersey.

Acceptable ID includes entering one of the following on your Voter Registration Application:

NJ driver's license, with or without a photo

US passport

Military or other government ID

Hours

Polls open: 6 a.m. EST

Polls close: 8 p.m. EST.

Voter deadlines

Monday, Nov. 4: Deadline for In-Person Mail-In Ballot Applications for General Election by 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5: Election Day/ Deadline for Post Office Receipt of Mail-In Ballots from the General Election/ Deadline for In-Person Submission of General Election Mail-In Ballots to County Boards of Election and to Authorized Ballot Drop Boxes

Find more information on what's on the ballot, how, when and where to vote in New Jersey here.

Where to vote

You can look up where to vote on Connecticut's site. Voters need to input their town name, first and last name and date of birth.

What to bring

(a) A Social Security Card or

(b) Any pre-printed form of ID showing the voter’s name together with his or her (1) address, (2) signature, or (3) photograph

A voter without ID will be required to sign Form ED-681, which attests his or her identity under penalty of false statement.

First-time voters

(a) A copy of a current and valid photo identification that shows name and address or

(b) A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or government document that shows your name and address

Without either of these, voters would need to cast a provisional ballot.

Hours

Polls open: 6 a.m. EST

Polls close: 8 p.m. EST

Voter timeline

Monday, Nov. 4 : Absentee ballot requests and in-person absentee ballot drop-off deadline.

Tuesday, Nov. 5: Election Day. Absentee ballots must be returned by mail and received by 8 p.m.

Find more information on what's on the ballot, how, when and where to vote in Connecticut here.