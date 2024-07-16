These NY, NJ, CT cities are the most and least stressed in America l 2024 full list

Wallethub has come out with their 2024 list of the "Most & Least Stressed Cities in America", and NY, NJ and CT were well represented.

When it comes to lifestyle and stress, experts say many factors weigh in, including where you live. WalletHub's analysis focused on four areas of stress: work, finances, family, and health/safety.

Each of the areas was broken down into sub-metrics. They included average weekly work hours and traffic congestion for work stress; median credit score and poverty rate for financial stress; child care cost and separation and divorce rate for family stress; and crime rate under health and safety stress.

Here's where cities in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut ranked:

New York City

Overall rank: 36

Total score: 47.59

Work stress rank: 6

Financial stress rank: 51

Family stress rank: 75

Health and safety stress rank: 105

The view north from the 86th floor observation deck of the Empire State Building on March 18, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Rochester

Overall rank: 45

Total score: 46.68

Work stress rank: 121

Financial stress rank: 60

Family stress rank: 27

Health and safety stress rank: 56

Buffalo

Overall rank: 50

Total score: 46.52

Work stress rank: 64

Financial stress rank: 78

Family stress rank: 51

Health and safety stress rank: 43

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2016/10/09: Basin Marina Park and city skyline. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Yonkers

Overall rank: 144

Total score: 36.81

Work stress rank: 14

Financial stress rank: 135

Family stress rank: 154

Health and safety stress rank: 170

Newark

Overall rank: 15

Total score: 51.35

Work stress rank: 9

Financial stress rank: 15

Family stress rank: 35

Health and safety stress rank: 92

Jersey City

Overall rank: 148

Total score: 36.41

Work stress rank: 16

Financial stress rank: 126

Family stress rank: 152

Health and safety stress rank: 173

JERSEY CITY, NJ - APRIL 22: The sun rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as geese feed in a field in Liberty State Park on April 22, 2024, in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Bridgeport

Overall rank: 51

Total score: 46.32

Work stress rank: 7

Financial stress rank: 34

Family stress rank: 101

Health and safety stress rank: 140

New Haven

Overall rank: 70

Total score: 44.35

Work stress rank: 116

Financial stress rank: 26

Family stress rank: 83

Health and safety stress rank: 102

"Cities with high crime rates, weak economies, less effective public health and congested transportation systems naturally lead to elevated stress levels for residents," said Wallethub analyst, Cassandra Happe.

Fremont, California was named the least stressed city in America, while Cleveland, Ohio was ranked the most stressed.

KTVU FOX 2 helped contribute to this report.