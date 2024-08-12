Best states to live in: This is where NY, NJ, CT ranked for 2024

The personal finance company WalletHub has released its 2024 list of the Best States to Live in. Where do you think NY, NJ and CT ranked?

The website compared the 50 states based on 51 key indicators of livability, ranging from housing costs and income growth to the education rate and quality of hospitals.

"When deciding on a place to move, you should first consider financial factors like the cost of living, housing prices and job availability," said WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe.

Here's where New Jersey, New York and Connecticut ranked:

Overall rank: 3

Total score: 59.65

Affordability rank: 48

Economy rank: 25

Education & health rank: 9

Quality of life rank: 11

Safety rank: 1

"New Jersey is the third-best state to live in, and it has the highest median household income in the country, at over $96,000," the website says. "In addition, New Jersey residents have the second-lowest median debt, the equivalent of around 31% of what they earn in a year."

Overall rank: 9

Total score: 58.17

Affordability rank: 47

Economy rank: 24

Education & health rank: 18

Quality of life rank: 1

Safety rank: 5

Overall rank: 22

Total score: 53.42

Affordability rank: 46

Economy rank: 33

Education & health rank: 3

Quality of life rank: 20

Safety rank: 14

Massachusetts finished first on the list, followed by Florida. The bottom five were Nevada, Alaska, Arkansas, New Mexico and Louisiana.

"Many states have strong economies, though, so you should also consider a wide variety of other factors, such as how where you live will impact your health and safety, and whether you will have adequate access to activities that you enjoy," Happe said. "If you have children, a robust education system is also key."

U.S. News & World list

Meanwhile, back in May, U.S. News & World ranked all 50 states in its 2024 "Best State Rankings" – evaluated by crime and corrections, economy, education, health care and more.

New Jersey ranked 14th overall, Connecticut was 20th, and New York was 23rd.