Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 13, arrested in fatal shooting of 11-year-old in Newburgh, NY

By
Published  October 10, 2025 11:27am EDT
Orange County
FOX 5 NY
11-year-old shot and killed in Newburgh

11-year-old shot and killed in Newburgh

An 11-year-old was shot and killed on Thursday morning inside a Newburgh, Orange County home, police said.

The Brief

    • A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old, police said.
    • The boy was arrested for murder in the second-degree.
    • According to police, the boy is not related to the victim.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY - A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with Thursday's fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy inside a Newburgh, Orange County home, police said.

What we know:

"During the investigation a firearm was recovered, and three juveniles of interest were identified and quickly located by police," police said in a post on Facebook.

According to police, the boy, who is not related to the victim, was arrested for murder in the second-degree.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Thursday just after 8 a.m. inside a home on North Miller Street. Officers arrived and found the victim inside with a gunshot wound.

The Source

    • This article includes information provided by the City of Newburgh police.
Orange CountyCrime and Public Safety