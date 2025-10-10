Boy, 13, arrested in fatal shooting of 11-year-old in Newburgh, NY
ORANGE COUNTY, NY - A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with Thursday's fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy inside a Newburgh, Orange County home, police said.
What we know:
"During the investigation a firearm was recovered, and three juveniles of interest were identified and quickly located by police," police said in a post on Facebook.
According to police, the boy, who is not related to the victim, was arrested for murder in the second-degree.
The backstory:
The shooting happened on Thursday just after 8 a.m. inside a home on North Miller Street. Officers arrived and found the victim inside with a gunshot wound.