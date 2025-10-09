11-year-old shot and killed in Newburgh
ORANGE COUNTY, NY - An 11-year-old was shot and killed on Thursday morning inside a Newburgh, Orange County home, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. inside a home on North Miller Street. Officers arrived and found the juvenile inside with a gunshot wound.
A source in Orange County tells FOX 5 NY’s Richard Giacovas that the child was fatally shot in the head while other kids were playing with a firearm.
What we don't know:
No other information about the victim or shooting was released.
Why you should care:
Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7519.