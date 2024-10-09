Mets, Yankees games today: Pitching probables, start times and more

It could be a magical night in NYC for some, and a very disappointing one for others – or an amazing evening all around!

Playoff baseball involving the New York Mets and New York Yankees will take over the Big Apple later today. From the pitching matchups to the start times of each game, FOX 5 NY has you covered.

Here's what you need to know about each matchup:

What time do the Mets play today?

The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies at 5:08 p.m. in Game 4 of the NLDS at Citi Field. The Mets lead the series 2-1 and can advance to the NLCS with a win.

Who is pitching for the Mets?

For the Phillies, Ranger Suarez (12-8, 3.46 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) is expected to face off against Jose Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) of the Mets.

Mets schedule

If the Phillies win, Game 5 would be on Friday at Citizens Bank Park at 4:33 p.m.

Mets vs Phillies Game 3

On Tuesday, the Mets took an early 2-0 lead in Game 3 at Citi Field on home runs by Pete Alonso in the second and Jesse Winker in the fourth off Aaron Nola.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets looks on during Game 3 of the Division Series presented by Booking.com between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 in New York, New Expand

Sean Manaea breezed through five innings for the Mets, but he lost his control momentarily and started the sixth with walks to Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner. Bryce Harper struck out on three pitches. Castellanos lined to second baseman Jose Iglesias, who flipped to shortstop Francisco Lindor to double up Schwarber for an inning-ending double play.

That started a stretch in which the Phillies made six outs in 13 pitches, part of an offense hitting .204 through three playoff games against New York. The Mets would beat the Phillies 7-2.

What time do the Yankees play today?

The Kansas City Royals host the New York Yankees at 7:08 p.m. in Game 3 of the ALDS at Kauffman Stadium.The series is tied 1-1.

Who is pitching for the Yankees?

For the Yankees, Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) is expected to face off against Seth Lugo (16-9, 3.00 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 181 strikeouts) of the Royals.

Yankees schedule

Game 4 would be on Thursday at 8:08 p.m.

Yankees vs Royals Game 2

On Monday night, Salvador Perez homered leading off the fourth inning to spark a four-run rally against Carlos Rodón, and the Royals beat the Yankees 4-2.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after flying out in the third inning against the Kansas City Royals during Game Two of the Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo Expand

Four relievers held New York in check after an inconsistent Cole Ragans lasted four innings. Tommy Pham, Garrett Hampson and Maikel Garcia singled in runs for the Royals. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge went 1 for 3 with an infield single and is 1 for 7 with four strikeouts in the series.

Game 3 will be the Royals’ first postseason home game since the 2015 World Series.

Yankees lineup today

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.