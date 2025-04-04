Expand / Collapse search

NY Mets home opener 2025: Citi Field food lineup, what's new and more

By
Published  April 4, 2025 10:53am EDT
New York Mets
FOX 5 NY

NY Mets home opener 2025: What to expect

FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses is live from Citi Field in Flushing, Queens with a preview of the New York Mets' home opener versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Brief

    • The New York Mets' home opener is here!
    • The Amazins are scheduled to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 3:10 p.m.
    • Parking lots will open at 12:10 p.m., with gates opening at 1:10 p.m.

QUEENS - The New York Mets' home opener at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens has officially arrived!

  • WATCH "Kicking & Screaming" with Bianca and Lou will be LIVE on FOX Local at Citi Field around 2:30 p.m.

JUMP TO: LINEUP l FOOD l SCHEDULE

Mets vs Blue Jays

The Amazins are scheduled to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 3:10 p.m.

Mets probable pitchers

Tylor Megill will square off against Kevin Gausman. Parking lots will open at 12:10 p.m., with gates opening at 1:10 p.m.

NYC weather forecast

Skies will gradually become mostly sunny throughout the day, with a high near 63.

Mets lineup today

  • 1. Francisco Lindor (SS)
  • 2. Juan Soto (RF)
  • 3. Pete Alonso (1B)
  • 4. Brandon Nimmo (LF)
  • 5. Starling Marte (DH)
  • 6. Mark Vientos (3B)
  • 7. Luis Torrens (C)
  • 8. Luisangel Acuña (2B)
  • 9. Jose Siri (CF)

What's the food lineup at Citi Field?

From steak and pizza, to tacos and burgers, here's a look at the dining guide this year at Citi Field:

  • Adam Richman’s Burger Hall of Fame
  • Amazin’ Chicken Co.
  • Amazin’ Deli
  • Bases Loaded Lemonade
  • Beyond Nightlife Sushi
  • Big Mozz
  • Boozy Buckets
  • Chef Kwame’s Patty Palace
  • Chiddy’s Cheesesteaks
  • Coca-Cola Food Truck – Fieldtrip
  • Cookie Crumz
  • Dole Whip
  • From the Stretch
  • Fuku
  • Gluten Friendly
  • Grand Slammin’ Sushi by Beyond Night Life
  • Gyro Jimmy’s Greek Grill
  • Hot Pastrami on Rye
  • The K Korner
  • Lobster Shack
  • Metropolitan Fry Factory
  • Metro Market
  • Mister Softee
  • Nachos
  • Naz’s Halal Food
  • NY Panini
  • Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors
  • Pat LaFrieda’s Chop House
  • Pig Beach BBQ
  • Prime Kosher Sports
  • Premio Hot or Sweet Sausage
  • Prince Street Pizza
  • Seoul Bird
  • Shake Shack
  • Smoothies
  • Specialty Cocktails
  • Swingin' Wings
  • Taste of Queens – Arepalicious
  • Vegan City
  • Vegetarian Options at Citi Field
  • Walk-Off Café
  • Wok n’ Roll
  • Zeppole

To see what's new at the stadium, click HERE.

Where can I find the 2025 Mets schedule?

Click HERE for the full 2025 schedule.

The Source

    • This article includes information from the official websites of Major League Baseball, as well as Citi Field.
New York MetsSportsQueens