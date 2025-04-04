NY Mets home opener 2025: Citi Field food lineup, what's new and more

The Brief The New York Mets' home opener is here! The Amazins are scheduled to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 3:10 p.m. Parking lots will open at 12:10 p.m., with gates opening at 1:10 p.m.



The New York Mets' home opener at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens has officially arrived!

Mets vs Blue Jays

The Amazins are scheduled to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 3:10 p.m.

Mets probable pitchers

Tylor Megill will square off against Kevin Gausman. Parking lots will open at 12:10 p.m., with gates opening at 1:10 p.m.

NYC weather forecast

Skies will gradually become mostly sunny throughout the day, with a high near 63.

1. Francisco Lindor (SS)

2. Juan Soto (RF)

3. Pete Alonso (1B)

4. Brandon Nimmo (LF)

5. Starling Marte (DH)

6. Mark Vientos (3B)

7. Luis Torrens (C)

8. Luisangel Acuña (2B)

9. Jose Siri (CF)

From steak and pizza, to tacos and burgers, here's a look at the dining guide this year at Citi Field:

