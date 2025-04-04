NY Mets home opener 2025: Citi Field food lineup, what's new and more
QUEENS - The New York Mets' home opener at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens has officially arrived!
Mets vs Blue Jays
The Amazins are scheduled to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 3:10 p.m.
Mets probable pitchers
Tylor Megill will square off against Kevin Gausman. Parking lots will open at 12:10 p.m., with gates opening at 1:10 p.m.
NYC weather forecast
Skies will gradually become mostly sunny throughout the day, with a high near 63.
Mets lineup today
- 1. Francisco Lindor (SS)
- 2. Juan Soto (RF)
- 3. Pete Alonso (1B)
- 4. Brandon Nimmo (LF)
- 5. Starling Marte (DH)
- 6. Mark Vientos (3B)
- 7. Luis Torrens (C)
- 8. Luisangel Acuña (2B)
- 9. Jose Siri (CF)
What's the food lineup at Citi Field?
From steak and pizza, to tacos and burgers, here's a look at the dining guide this year at Citi Field:
- Adam Richman’s Burger Hall of Fame
- Amazin’ Chicken Co.
- Amazin’ Deli
- Bases Loaded Lemonade
- Beyond Nightlife Sushi
- Big Mozz
- Boozy Buckets
- Chef Kwame’s Patty Palace
- Chiddy’s Cheesesteaks
- Coca-Cola Food Truck – Fieldtrip
- Cookie Crumz
- Dole Whip
- From the Stretch
- Fuku
- Gluten Friendly
- Grand Slammin’ Sushi by Beyond Night Life
- Gyro Jimmy’s Greek Grill
- Hot Pastrami on Rye
- The K Korner
- Lobster Shack
- Metropolitan Fry Factory
- Metro Market
- Mister Softee
- Nachos
- Naz’s Halal Food
- NY Panini
- Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors
- Pat LaFrieda’s Chop House
- Pig Beach BBQ
- Prime Kosher Sports
- Premio Hot or Sweet Sausage
- Prince Street Pizza
- Seoul Bird
- Shake Shack
- Smoothies
- Specialty Cocktails
- Swingin' Wings
- Taste of Queens – Arepalicious
- Vegan City
- Vegetarian Options at Citi Field
- Walk-Off Café
- Wok n’ Roll
- Zeppole
To see what's new at the stadium, click HERE.
Where can I find the 2025 Mets schedule?
Click HERE for the full 2025 schedule.