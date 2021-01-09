NY lawmakers demand impeachment of Trump

Members of New York's Congressional delegation and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gathered on the steps on City Hall on Saturday to demand the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

"The insurrection that was violently perpetrated by enemy combatants and seditionists was an attempt to halt a constitutional process and overthrow the government. It was an act of sedition that was incited and encouraged by Donald Trump," said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

Democrats in the House of Representatives have said that they are looking to quickly move forward on a motion to impeach President Donald Trump and to introduce 25th Amendment legislation if Trump does not "immediately resign" in the wake of the riot at the Capitol.

"He needs to resign right now. And you may say, well, he's not going to do it. Well, then Vice President Pence, use the 25th Amendment and you may say, well, that's not politically convenient for Vice President Pence. Well, then, thank God for these people. These members of Congress who will impeach Donald Trump because we need them to. We need them to protect America and protect American democracy," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

As a result of the riots on Wednesday, social media company Twitter decided Friday to permanently ban President Trump's account after a "close review" of tweets from the handle @realDonaldTrump due to the "risk of further incitement of violence."