Illegal fireworks in NY: Here's what it'll cost you

The Brief: All consumer fireworks are illegal in New York City. New Yorkers who possess, buy and sell fireworks can face fines of up to $1000. Fireworks-related injuries have spiked 52% from 2023 to 2024, according to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission.



Fourth of July celebrations have people buzzing in preparation, but one thing should be left to the professionals: fireworks.

Fireworks are illegal to possess, buy and sell in New York with fines of up to $1000, says NYPD .

With Fourth of July celebrations coming up, officials encourage New Yorkers to celebrate safely.

"Illegal fireworks pose serious risks, such as causing fires, injuries, and anxiety for veterans, children, and pets. This holiday, let’s encourage others to celebrate responsibly," the NYC’s 110th Precinct posted on X.

Are fireworks illegal in NY?

Following New York Penal Code 270.00, anyone who illegally possesses, explores, sells or furnishes fireworks will be charged with unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks.

While restrictions differ throughout the state, in New York City, sparkling devices – ground-based or handheld fireworks – are also fully prohibited.

The severity of the punishment often depends on the quantity and type of fireworks involved.

According to Stephen Bilkis & Associates, anyone who violates these rules could be charged with a felony or misdemeanor.

Fireworks-related-injuries

Fireworks are the cause of thousands of injuries each year, and most of the incidents occur around July Fourth.

Fireworks-related injuries in the United States have spiked 52% from 2023 to 2024, according to the most recent data collected by Consumer Protection Safety Commission. In NYC, there were 45 fireworks-related emergency department visits in 2024, compared to an annual average of 33 from 2017 to 2023, said NYC Health Department.

Governor Kathy Hochul urges New Yorkers to celebrate responsibly and shares safety tips for this upcoming weekend.

"As Governor, my top priority is public safety, and that is why I’m urging all New Yorkers to celebrate with caution this holiday weekend," Governor Hochul said. "Those using legal sparkling devices should always follow instructions, keep children and bystanders at a safe distance, and light no more than one at a time to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe from preventable fireworks-related injuries."

The Source: This article uses official sites across New York State and the Consumer Protection Safety Commission.



