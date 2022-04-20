NY suspends sales tax on gas: What you need to know

With gas prices in New York averaging $4.21 a gallon, the state is gearing up to give a slight tax break to drivers.

NY will cut state gas taxes by 16 cents a gallon from June 1 until the end of the year as part of the new state budget.

The move is in response to soaring gasoline prices, with the governor asking counties to consider doing the same.

At an event on Long Island on Tuesday Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is running for a full term as governor, pushed county governments to suspend local taxes.

"We still need the counties to do their share, as well," Hochul said.

The gas tax cut only covers part of what the state collects on a gallon of gasoline. New York has a 17.3 cent petroleum business tax and an 8 cent fuel tax. There is also an 8-cent-a-gallon state sales tax.

Local counties add their own sales taxes that can add 2% or more to the cost of a gallon.

In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill suspending the state’s 25 cents-per-gallon gas tax from April 1 to June 30.

Gas prices in the U.S. averaged $4.11 a gallon on April 20, 2022, according to AAA.