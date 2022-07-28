The New York State Health Department has declared the monkeypox outbreak an imminent threat to public health.

"This declaration means that local health departments engaged in response and prevention activities will be able to access additional State reimbursement, after other Federal and State funding sources are maximized, to protect all New Yorkers and ultimately limit the spread of monkeypox in our communities," said Dr. Mary Bassett, the New York State Health Commissioner in a statement.

Monkeypox cases are rapidly spreading across the country, with the CDC confirming more than 4,600 cases.

The number of cases in New York City, which is the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S., has surpassed 1,000.

"The multiple cases that I personally have seen must be at the tip of an iceberg. We're seeing a lot of cases in New York City. We're seeing a lot of cases in New York," said Dr. Bruce Hirsch of Northwell Health.

The lack of vaccines has many frustrated nada outraged, and after criticism and delay, the Biden Administration announced the U.S. will be receiving close to 800,000 doses of vaccines.

New York will get 110,000 doses, with 80,000 coming to New York City.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy and the state's Health Commissioner are urging the federal government to reconsider its vaccination allocation strategy, saying they don't believe New Jersey has received its fair share of the vaccine.

So far, 109 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the Garden Sate and Governor Murphy has announced two additional vaccination sites in Camden and Bergen Counties.