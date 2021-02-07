NY COVID positivity rate drops to lowest number since November

article

Just four percent of New Yorkers tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, the lowest number since November 27, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Sunday.

Coronavirus positivity rates in the state have been on a steady decline since the holiday season, with the state's 7-day average dropping to 4.50%, the lowest since December 2.

7,649 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized due to the virus, the lowest number since Christmas Day.

"It's no accident that our positivity and hospitalizations are continuing to decline, this is happening because of the dedication and discipline shown by New Yorkers," Governor Cuomo said. "While we are encouraged by these declining numbers, we must remain vigilant. Today, I urge New Yorkers to enjoy the Superbowl but be smart and don't do anything to undo our progress: wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid gatherings."

Advertisement

Despite the drop in numbers, another 143 New Yorkers died of COVID-19 on Saturday.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the 7-day positivity rate was at 8.06%, after another 2,471 positive tests.