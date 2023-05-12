NY asks feds to open military installations to house migrants

New York is asking President Joe Biden to open up military facilities across the state in order to create housing for an expected increase in migrants.

In a statement, Hochul requested that FEMA direct the Department of Defense and the National Park Service to help New York build temporary shelters on a portion of Floyd Bennett Field, a former military airfield on Jamaica Bay, along with other naval resources in and across the northeast.

"New Yorkers are working together to welcome asylum seekers and provide the necessary shelter and resources for these individuals who are simply coming to our state looking for a better life," Governor Hochul said. "For months, I have been urging our federal leaders to provide needed flexibility and additional support for New York as we handle unprecedented numbers of asylum seekers arriving in our state."

New York City is preparing for an expected increase in migrant arrivals now that Title 42 has expired on the border.

On Friday, more buses carrying migrants from Texas arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. Within the last week, around 4,200 migrants have arrived int he city, and officials worry the number could double in the next few weeks.

Mayor Adams' plans to help alleviate pressure on the city's shelter system by sending migrants to hotels in Rockland and Orange Counties has drawn strong pushback from local officials in those two counties.

Since last year, the Mayor's Office says that New York City has seen more than 60,000 migrants arrive and cares for over 37,000 of them. Adams has said that the cost of caring for the migrants is likely to cost the city over $4B over the next two years.