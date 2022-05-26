NY arrests 41 connected to $3.5M retail theft ring

New York law enforcement officials announced Thursday that 41 people have been arrested as part of a takedown of a massive retail theft operation.

According to officials, the shoplifters stole around $3.5M in goods from stores like Bloomingdale's, Macy's, Duane Reade, and Sephora.

The items would then be resold on the auction website eBay.

"This was greed," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference. "Greed that attempted to exploit New Yorkers and New York City. We will investigate, arrest, and prosecute criminals of every kind."

Officials say the alleged ringleader, Roni Rubinov, hired so-called ‘boosters,’ or in other words, shoplifters, to steal items from stores across the city. However, Rubinov would then allegedly purchase the items from the shoplifters at a fraction of the price, usually 6-8% of their retail value.

Law enforcement seized over $3.8M of stolen retail items, more than 550 stolen gift cash cards, and more than $300,000 dollars in cash from Rubinov.

The investigation by the NYPD and the Office of the Attorney General remains ongoing and they say they are looking into other possible shoplifting schemes.