How will Hicks become Archbishop of NY? Breaking down the installation process

By
Published  February 6, 2026 6:51am EST
Religion
FOX 5 NY
FULL: Meet the new Archbishop of New York, Ronald Hicks

Pope Leo XIV accepted Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s resignation today, ending his 16-year leadership of the New York Archdiocese as he steps down at the customary retirement age of 75. Pope Leo XIV accepted Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s resignation today, ending his 16-year leadership of the New York Archdiocese as he steps down at the customary retirement age of 75.

The Brief

    • Archbishop-designate Ronald Hicks will be installed on Friday during a special mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral.
    • The installation of either a Bishop or Archbishop serves as both an administrative and sacramental act.
    • Hicks will mark his entry by knocking on the cathedral doors with a metal hammer.

NEW YORK - Archbishop-designate Ronald Hicks will be installed on Friday, but how exactly does the installation process work?

Rite of Reception

What we know:

The installation of either a Bishop or Archbishop serves as both an administrative and sacramental act.

Since Hicks is set to become the Archbishop of New York, his installation will take place during a special mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Hicks will mark his entry by knocking on the cathedral doors with a metal hammer.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 25: Cardinal Timothy Dolan, begins Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on December 24, 2025 in New York City. Over 2000 people attended Midnight Mass this year, including non-parishioners who were a

The Archbishop-designate will be welcomed by his future predecessor, Timothy Cardinal Dolan.

Three processions will start the installation: honored guests, congregation leadership and several bishops.

The mass will then commence, and an official letter from the Pope will be read aloud. This letter will appoint Hicks as the Archbishop of New York.

Bishop Ronald Hicks gives communion wafers at St. Patrick's Cathedral in the Manhattan borough of New York City on December 18, 2025. Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of New York's conservative Archbishop Timothy Dolan and named a little-kno

Hicks will then be invited to sit in the Archbishop's chair, referred to as the "cathedra." After sitting down, he will be greeted by different clergy leaders.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 25: Cardinal Timothy Dolan, outgoing Archbishop of New York, listens during Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on December 24, 2025 in New York City. Over 2000 people attended Midnight Mass this ye

Now officially installed, Hicks will give the homily and proceed with the mass.

A more extensive breakdown of the installation process can be read below:

Who is Archbishop-designate Ronald Hicks?

The backstory:

Hicks was appointed to lead the Archdiocese of New York after Dolan submitted his resignation upon turning 75, as required by church law. 

Pope Leo XIV accepted the resignation and transferred Hicks from the Diocese of Joliet, Illinois, to New York.

Bishop Ronald Hicks leads a mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in the Manhattan borough of New York City on December 18, 2025. Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of New York's conservative Archbishop Timothy Dolan and named a little-known, pro-mi

Supporters cited his pastoral and administrative experience, missionary work in Central America and fluency in Spanish as factors that positioned him to take on the role.

Hicks will take over responsibility for shepherding more than 2 million Catholics across New York City and surrounding counties.

The Source: This article includes information from the liturgy office website.

