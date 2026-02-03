Bishop Ronald Hicks to be installed as New York archbishop: What to know

The Brief Archbishop-designate Ronald Hicks will be formally installed as Archbishop of New York on Friday, Feb. 6, during a special Mass at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral. The installation marks the official transition of leadership from Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan to Archbishop Hicks. The ceremony includes the reading and acceptance of the Pope’s mandate and Hicks’ first homily as archbishop.



A new chapter in leadership opens this week for the Archdiocese of New York.

What we know:

Archbishop-designate Ronald A. Hicks will be formally installed as Archbishop of New York on Friday, at 2 p.m. during a special Mass at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral.

Bishop Ronald Hicks gives communion wafers at St. Patrick's Cathedral in the Manhattan borough of New York City on December 18, 2025.

According to the Vatican, Hicks, 57, brings a wide mix of pastoral, academic and leadership experience to New York.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan (R) and his successor Ronald Hicks arrive to lead a mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in the Manhattan borough of New York City on December 18, 2025.

Timeline:

The installation ceremony combines Catholic tradition, liturgy, and church administration.

During the Mass, the Pope’s official letter appointing Hicks as archbishop will be read aloud by the apostolic nuncio, the Pope’s ambassador to the United States.

Hicks will then formally accept the appointment and take his seat at the cathedra, the archbishop’s chair, symbolizing his leadership of the Archdiocese of New York.

The ceremony also marks the official transition of leadership from Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan, now Archbishop Emeritus, to Archbishop Hicks.

Representatives of the clergy, religious orders, and lay faithful, along with leaders from other faith communities, will greet the new archbishop.

Archbishop Hicks will preside over the Mass and deliver his first homily as archbishop.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan (L) and his successor Ronald Hicks (R) arrive to lead a mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in the Manhattan borough of New York City on December 18, 2025.

Events begin the evening before, on Thursday, at 5 p.m., when Hicks will lead Evening Prayer (Vespers) at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral.

This service is a prayerful preparation and does not include the formal transfer of authority.

Following the installation, Archbishop Hicks’ name will be included in the Eucharistic Prayer at all Masses across the Archdiocese of New York.

The backstory:

Archbishop-designate Ronald Hicks was appointed to lead the Archdiocese of New York after Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan submitted his resignation upon turning 75, as required by church law.

Pope Leo XIV accepted the resignation and transferred Hicks from the Diocese of Joliet, Illinois, to New York.

Bishop Ronald Hicks leads a mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in the Manhattan borough of New York City on December 18, 2025.

Hicks became the tenth archbishop to lead one of the largest and most influential Catholic archdioceses in the United States.

Supporters cited his pastoral and administrative experience, missionary work in Central America, and fluency in Spanish as factors that positioned him to take on the role.

Hicks will take over responsibility for shepherding more than 2 million Catholics across New York City and surrounding counties, as Cardinal Dolan moved into the role of archbishop emeritus.