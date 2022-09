article

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado struck Suffolk County during a stormy Sunday night.

The tornado touched down in the town of Mattituck just after 11 p.m., with winds reaching an estimated peak of 75 to 85 miles per hour.

The length of the tornado's path was around 2.1 miles, and the path's width was 75 yards wide.

The NWS's report is preliminary and subject to change.