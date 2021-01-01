Nursing home celebrates New Year's Day with vaccinations

Tawana Fabre-Brown, an assistant cook at Daughters of Israel, rang in the new year by rolling up her sleeve and getting vaccinated.

"Even though I was a little scared, I want to do this to help the world," she said.

Byron Bridgett, who works in housekeeping, said the process took only 15 minutes.

"Taking the shot, I feel better that I won't infect my coworker, family, or any stranger that's coming in," he said.

The skilled nursing facility, located in West Orange, New Jersey, welcomed its first batch of Pfizer vaccines on the morning of New Year's Day. More than 200 staff members and residents were inoculated.

"Almost every resident is receiving the vaccine today," Executive Director Susan Grosser said. "And over half of our staff are taking it today."

Staff members raised a toast after getting their first doses in a meeting room, while residents received them privately.

Sandye Garrison, 84, called her experience a miracle while talking to FOX 5 NY via Zoom.

"The staff and everyone here has tried so hard to keep our spirits up and this morning I woke up and I cried. I said, 'I can't believe we're here... we've got it in the building.' This is unbelievable," she says.

Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered to Daughters of Israel on Jan. 22. Any resident or employee who didn't get the first one will have the opportunity to be vaccinated that day, as well.