Coronavirus vaccine rollout continues in NJ

Michelle Panicucci, a New Jersey dental assistant, didn’t hesitate to get her COVID-19 vaccine.

She and 215 others registered to get their first doses on Thursday at the Passaic County Department of Health Services as soon as they became available.

"I was really excited because I have a daughter at home who has asthma, and you still get nervous going to work every day when you’re exposed to blood and saliva," she says.

It’s a major milestone for North Jersey, marking the first time the vaccine was administered to essential workers in Passaic County.

Vaccinations took place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on an appointment-only basis.

At some points, the line even stretched all the way out the door.

Tim Feeney, a local dentist, tells FOX 5 he was shocked to get the vaccine so early.

"I thought it would be a while, with the demand, the number of people that are looking to have this, and I know they have a limited quantity of the vaccine."

The county received five-hundred Moderna vaccines in its first shipment.

The remainder will be administered in Monday, but only to those who are eligible through Phase 1A.

"Group 1A is comprised of all healthcare professionals, doctors, nurses, urgent care, group home facilities. Those are the people we’re doing today. The primary group that comes in contact with folks more susceptible to get COVID," Passaic County Freeholder Pat Lepore explains.

Once the county receives its next batch of vaccines, an updated schedule will be posted to www.passaiccountynj.org/coronavirus.

If you fall under the 1A category, you’ll have to pre-register prior to your vaccination date.

"I work in Paterson, and it’s a hub for the virus. I need this, I wanted it, and I’m real happy to have gotten it," dentist Frank Greco adds.

Everyone who was vaccinated on Thursday will have to return for a second appointment in one month because the Moderna vaccine requires two injections roughly 28 days apart.