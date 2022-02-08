Nurse wanted in NJ hospital attack found dead

A nurse wanted in connection with setting a co-worker on fire at Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC) on Monday has been found dead.

The Bergen County Prosecutor says the body of Nicholas Pagano was found in Waterford Township, New Jersey. Authorities say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Pagano had been wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated arson, aggravated assault, and unlawful weapons possession in connection with the attack.

Prosecutors say the attack happened about 5:15 a.m. on Monday when Hackensack police received a 911 call for an assault.

Officers responded to the hospital and found that a hospital employee had been attacked and burned by Pagano, 31, of West Deptford. Pagano then took off from the hospital.

The victim suffered third-degree burns over her upper body and hands, as well as a laceration to her head that required stitches.

She was treated in the emergency room at HUMC and then transported to another medical facility for additional treatment.

Hackensack Meridian Health said Pagano was a "contracted agency nurse" who worked at the hospital since mid-November. The company says there were no witnesses and police had no motive.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family. Hackensack Meridian Health strongly condemns any act of violence," the hospital said in a statement released to FOX 5 News.

The hospital group says that additional security is stationed throughout the Hackensack campus.