Nurse sets NJ hospital worker on fire

article

Investigators in New Jersey say that a nurse at Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC) set a coworker on fire in the break room early on Monday.

The Bergen County Prosecutor says it happened about 5:15 a.m. Hackensack police received a 911 call for an assault.

Officers responded to the hospital and found that an HUMC employee had been attacked and burned by another individual. The attacker took off from the hospital.

The victim suffered third-degree burns over her upper body and hands, as well as a laceration to her head that required stitches.

She was treated in the emergency room at HUMC and subsequently transported to another medical facility for additional treatment.

Hackensack Meridian Health said the attacker was a male "contracted agency nurse" who allegedly was behind the attack. The company says there were no witnesses and police have no motive.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family. Hackensack Meridian Health strongly condemns any act of violence," the hospital said in a statement released to FOX 5 News.

Advertisement

The hospital group says that additional security is stationed throughout the Hackensack campus.