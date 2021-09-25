'Kids' these days: Connecticut State Troopers escort wayward goats off highway

article

Connecticut State Troopers encountered some "baaaaad" animals on Friday afternoon when a small herd of goats began walking onto I-395 near Waterford.

The Connecticut State Police posted on Facebook that the animals were seen by officers walking onto the road at around 4 p.m., and were shepherded off of the interstate and back to their home.

"Trooper Miller utilized his discretion and the accused pictured Goats were issued a verbal warning under Connecticut General Statute: 53-182 Reckless Use of Highway," the Connecticut State Police said.

Credit: Connecticut State Police - Troop E Montville

"Trooper Miller is the GOAT," they added.