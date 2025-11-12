Northern lights may be visible in New York, New Jersey: how and where to try

article

Sky-watchers in the New York City region may get a rare chance to glimpse the northern lights this week, as a burst of solar activity pushes the aurora further south than usual.

Where can you see the northern lights?

What we know:

The latest forecast from NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center shows the auroral "viewline" hovering just north of New York, meaning that if the geomagnetic storm intensifies, residents of upstate New York or northwestern New Jersey could catch a faint glow low on the horizon.

While the colorful display may reach parts of the state, experts say bright city lights will drown out any view in New York City itself.

Why it’s unlikely to see in the city

The city’s dense light pollution and low elevation make aurora viewing nearly impossible without an unusually strong geomagnetic storm. Even during high Kp readings (around 7–8), urban observers would only see a dim glow at best.

Best spots and time to try your luck

For the best chance, head away from city lights — north or northwest. Good viewing locations include:

Adirondack Mountains

Catskills

Harriman State Park

Sussex County, NJ, or Northwestern NJ Highlands

Clear skies and dark, open spaces with a view of the northern horizon are essential. Aim for late-night hours between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

What NOAA says about tonight’s forecast

NOAA’s OVATION model predicts auroral activity peaking overnight between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Central Time. The map updates hourly and shows the maximum geomagnetic intensity, with areas under the red or bright green ovals most likely to see the lights.