1 dead, 2 critical in small plane crash on Long Island: police

A small plane trying to return to a Long Island airport after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit crashed, killing one person and critically injuring two others aboard, officials said.

According to authorities, the Piper PA 28 crashed Sunday shortly before 3 p.m. while returning to attempt an emergency landing at Republic Airport in Farmingdale.

No injuries were reported on the ground.

A small plane crashed on Long Island, killing one person and critically injuring two others aboard, officials said.

Suffolk County Police said the single-engine plane had taken off from the same airport at 2:18 p.m. The pilot issued a mayday signal a short time later, indicating there was smoke in the cockpit.

The statement said the plane had turned back toward the airport to make an emergency landing, but crashed at 2:58 p.m. near an intersection in North Lindenhurst, not far from the Long Island Rail Road track.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the two others were taken by medevac helicopter to a hospital in critical condition, said the statement released by the police department's commissioner, Rodney K. Harrison. It also said their names were being withheld while relatives were being notified.

The plane crashed into an area of trees and brush near the tracks, said Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer. Of the crash area, he said, "It’s like a buffer that runs along the tracks."

A person posted pictures on social media showing black smoke rising over homes on a suburban street. Police said they closed a local road because of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and responded to the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.