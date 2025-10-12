Nor'easter update: Storms, winds, coastal flooding at Long Island and NYC Sunday

The Brief No major forecast changes Sunday morning, but coastal flooding remains a major concern. Widespread moderate to major flooding possible for south shore bays of Nassau and southwestern Suffolk counties. Damaging winds expected to increase Sunday evening through early Monday.



The nor’easter impacting the tri-state area is bringing strong winds, heavy rain and the risk of significant coastal flooding to parts of Long Island and New York City through Monday morning.

Nor'easter forecast

What we know:

The National Weather Service says the nor’easter will bring moderate to major coastal flooding across the south shore bays of Nassau and southwestern Suffolk counties during high tide cycles Sunday and early Monday. Other parts of the coast face a minor to moderate flooding threat, with widespread dune erosion and localized overwash possible along the Atlantic beaches.

Damaging winds are expected to increase through Sunday evening, especially over eastern Long Island, where gusts could reach 50–60 mph. Strong winds will continue across much of the coast through early Monday, potentially leading to downed trees and isolated power outages.

Rain will continue throughout the day, with an average of 1 to 3 inches expected — the heaviest totals near the coast. The NWS warns that areas with poor drainage could experience localized flooding.

Storm and gale warnings remain in effect for coastal waters, where rough surf and dangerous rip currents are making for hazardous marine conditions.

Jersey Shore warnings

Across counties down the shore, officials have issued a coastal flood warning and declared a state of emergency as the nor’easter slams the coastline. Residents from beachfront communities to inland neighborhoods should brace for rising tides, storm surge and flooding in low-lying areas. Local governments are moving emergency resources and mobilizing crews to monitor vulnerable zones, especially near bays, inlets and tidal waterways.

During high tide cycles, particularly later Sunday into Monday, water levels may surge inland, overtopping roads and flooding basements. Expect minor to moderate flooding in many coastal zones, with major flooding possible in especially exposed bayside and barrier island neighborhoods.

Emergency officials urge people to avoid driving through flooded streets, stay off the beach and move vehicles to higher ground well ahead of the worst tides.