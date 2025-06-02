"No trial:" Sammy 'The Bull' says Diddy would have been killed in the Mafia

article

During an interview on News Nation , ex-Mafia underboss Sammy "The Bull" Gravano gave his two cents on the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial.

Gravano made it quite clear that if the Mafia had known about Combs’ alleged activities for which he is being tried currently, the hip hop mogul would not have fared very well.

"He would have been killed"

Gravano didn’t mince words when it came to the accusations brought against Combs during an interview on "Banfield."

What they're saying:

"I think they have a clear-cut case without the RICO (law). I mean, what this guy did was disgusting. I don’t think there’s a person alive – a man or a woman – especially a woman, who are not going to hate this guy. Whatever he did was completely disgusting, it’s beyond criminal," Gravano said.

"He disgraced everybody," Gravano continued.

Gravano went on to share his opinions on how he believes Combs’ actions painted an unflattering picture of Black people. And since the case has garnered such national, and somewhat international attention, Gravano said if Combs’ isn’t given a lengthy sentence, he believes "the whole world" will "think, ‘This is a disgusting country.’"

Gravano was asked to compare some of the more horrific alleged actions carried out by the Mafia and what Combs is accused of doing.

"If we did that in the mob, we would be killed for it. We would never touch women and children," he said. "If he (Combs) was in the Mafia and we knew what he was doing, he would have been killed. There would be no trial."

Who is Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano?

The backstory:

Gravano was a former underboss for the Gambino crime family and confessed to being involved in 19 murders.

Gravano later became a government informant in 1991 and helped bring down 39 mobsters including the family’s boss John Gotti.

He went on to serve a five-year prison sentence after reaching a plea deal and moved to Arizona in 1994 under the federal witness protection program.

In 2000, Gravano was arrested in connection with a drug trafficking ring and ended up serving 20 years in prison.

