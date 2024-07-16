Earthquake in NJ today? 'No evidence' for source of NYC-area shaking, USGS says

UPDATE: NYC may have been rocked by a meteor, NASA says. Find updates here.

Did the New York City area experience an earthquake? Not today, experts told FOX 5 NY.

Multiple users on social media reported feeling shakes in parts of New Jersey and NYC around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

"Did NJ just have another earthquake?? My house was just shaking," one user wrote on X.

Some reported hearing a loud "boom" sound along with shaking. Other users on X said they felt shakes in their homes and offices. Similar reports were shared on Facebook and Reddit, northjersey.com reported.

Another user wrote: "Uhh, earthquake felt in NYC? Just felt shaking over in Southern Queens, can someone confirm? Hearing epicenter may be out of New Jersey."

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, the U.S. Geological Survey said it received reports of shaking in northern New Jersey and Staten Island and examined seismic data in the area.

"The USGS has no direct evidence of the source of the shaking. Past reports of shaking with no associated seismic signal have had atmospheric origins such as sonic booms or weather-related phenomena," the statement read.

