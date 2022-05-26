No cancer hazards found at NJ high school: Officials

Officials in New Jersey told residents Thursday that an extensive investigation found no trace of radiological contaminants on the 28 acres in and around Colonia High School.

An investigation began last month after a graduate from the class of 1974 raised concerns about possible brain tumors linked to the school.

119 people with ties to the school were reportedly diagnosed with brain tumors later in life, prompting an investigation.

Radiation testing began on April 9, including air and soil testing.

"We do not believe that there is cause for any further testing and that the children of this school, the faculty of this school, and the parents and caregivers of these children, they can have confidence that this is a safe place," said Shawn Latourette, the Commissioner of New Jersey's Environmental Protection Agency.