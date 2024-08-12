No. 7 subway train service partially suspended between 34th Street, Queensboro Plaza

article

The New York City subway's 7 train is partially suspended in both directions between the 34th Street-Hudson Yards station and the Queensboro Plaza station, officials say.

In a post on X, the subway said the disruption was due to a signal malfunction near Court Square in Queens.

For alternate service between Manhattan and Queens, people are asked to consider using E/F/R/M trains.

For more information and real-time updates, visit mta.info