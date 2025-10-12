Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until MON 6:00 AM EDT, Eastern Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County
5
Coastal Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM EDT, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
High Wind Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Southeast Suffolk County, Northeast Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Westchester County, Northern Nassau County, Bronx County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Coastal Ocean County, Western Monmouth County, Eastern Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EDT, New York County (Manhattan), Southern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Kings County (Brooklyn), Hudson County, Eastern Union County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County

NJCL, ACRL service suspended amid weather conditions in the Northeast

By
Updated  October 12, 2025 5:07pm EDT
NJ Transit
FOX 5 NY
article

(Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)  (Getty Images)

The Brief

    • New Jersey Transit announced Sunday that service on the North Jersey Coast Line (NJCL) between Bay Head and Long Branch will be suspended through the end of service on Oct. 13.
    • ACRL service is suspended between Atlantic City and Philadelphia 30th Street Station through the same timeframe. 
    • All other rail services are set to operate as scheduled, but this could change due to the severity of the storm. 

NEW JERSEY - New Jersey Transit announced Sunday that service on the North Jersey Coast Line (NJCL) and the Atlantic City Rail Line (ACRL) will be impacted due to the heavy rain, strong winds and potential flooding that's expected through Monday evening. 

Specifically, NJCL service is suspended between Bay Head and Long Branch through the end of service on Oct. 13. ACRL service is suspended between Atlantic City and Philadelphia 30th Street Station through the same timeframe. 

‘Out of an abundance of caution’ 

What they're saying:

"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of our customers and employees, and to protect NJ TRANSIT equipment, the following service adjustments are in effect," the transit system said in a statement. "Systemwide cross-honoring is in effect for rail, private carriers, bus and light rail service." \

As of publication, all other rail services are set to operate as scheduled, but this could change due to the severity of the storm. 

The Source: Information above from New Jersey Transit. 

NJ TransitTransportationNew Jersey