At least 3 dead in New Jersey after strong thunderstorms sweep through area

The Brief Multiple people were killed in New Jersey after thunderstorms swept through the region on Thursday night. The storms are being blamed for at least three deaths in the central part of the state. "Our hearts are heavy today," Mayor Adrian O. Mapp said.



Three people were killed in New Jersey after strong thunderstorms swept through the region Thursday night, bringing heavy rain, wind and hail.

What we know:

The storms are being blamed for at least three deaths in the central part of the state, including two men in Plainfield who died after a tree fell onto a vehicle they were traveling in during the height of the storm, according to a city Facebook post. They were identified as 79-year-old Rocco Sansone and 25-year-old Brian Valladares.

"Our hearts are heavy today," Mayor Adrian O. Mapp said in a statement. "This tragedy is a sobering reminder of the power of nature and the fragility of life."

The city canceled its planned July Fourth parade, concert and fireworks show. Mapp said the "devastating" storms had left "deep scars and widespread damage" in the community of more than 54,000 people, and it was a time to "regroup and focus all of our energy on recovery."

What they're saying:

"I have been briefed on the severe thunderstorm and heavy winds that hit Central Jersey this evening and resulted in fatalities. The towns of Plainfield, North Plainfield, Bound Brook, and Dunellen sustained damage, among others," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a post on X. "We are in close touch with local mayors and emergency response officials to provide support through @NJSP, @ReadyNJ, @NJBPU, @NewJerseyDOT, and @NJTRANSIT.