NJ Transit train derailment near Woodbridge Station

New Jersey Transit says train service is suspended on the North Jersey Coast Line between Penn Station New York and South Amboy due to a train derailment near Woodbridge Station.

Service is suspended in both directions between Penn Station and South Amboy. NJ Transit says shuttle bus service is being provided between South Amboy and Metropark for train service to and from Penn Station New York. Trains are cross-honoring with NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers.

Train service will operate on a regular weekday schedule between South Amboy and Bay Head.

The derailment at about 11:30 p.m. Monday occurred between Perth Amboy and Woodbridge. It involved several cars.

For more information on alternate service, visit NJTransit.com.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.