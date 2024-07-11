NJ Transit suspends North Jersey Coast Line service due to River Draw bridge signal issues

article

New Jersey Transit's North Jersey Coast Line service is suspended in both directions due to River Draw bridge signal issues.

NJ Transit says the signal lock indicator on the bridge was preventing it from closing all the way.

The River Draw Bridge goes over the Raritan River between Perth Amboy and South Amboy.

Rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit and private carrier buses.

It is unclear when the issue will be resolved.

