NJ Transit, Amtrak rail service facing major delays in and out of NYC

NJ Transit riders are facing major delays in and out of New York Penn Station due to signal issues on Tuesday evening.

According to the agency, Amtrak signal issues near Portal Bridge are causing delays of up to 60 minutes for commuters.

Rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street - New York.

Customers should visit njtransit.com/abc for available alternate service information.

