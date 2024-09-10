Expand / Collapse search

NJ Transit alert: Rail service in, out of Penn Station New York resumes

Published  September 10, 2024 10:18am EDT
NEW JERSEY - Rail service in and out of Penn Station New York has resumed after earlier overhead wire issues in the Hudson River Tunnels, NJ Transit said on its website.

NJ Transit train delays

"Midtown Direct service has resumed in and out of Penn Station New York," New Jersey Transit said on its website. "NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd St. New York. NJ TRANSIT bus and private bus carriers are crossing honoring rail tickets and passes."

NYC Lincoln Tunnel traffic

Meanwhile, NJ Transit bus service traveling out of the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal was subject to delays due to an earlier crash in the Lincoln Tunnel.

"NJ TRANSIT bus tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT rail and by PATH at Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street New York," the agency said.