NJ Transit commuters face major delays amid extreme cold near Newark

The Brief NJ Transit rail service faced delays of up to 60 minutes into and out of Penn Station New York due to Amtrak overhead wire issues near Newark. NJ Transit police and a rescue train assisted passengers from a disabled train as crews worked to address the disruption. Rail tickets and passes were cross-honored by PATH at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street in Manhattan while delays continued.



NJ Transit commuters are facing major delays amid extreme cold after Amtrak overhead wire issues near Newark disrupted rail service Monday.

What we know:

The delay comes after an Amtrak train was disabled near Newark Liberty Airport Station due to an infrastructure issue with overhead catenary wires.

Amtrak says crews are making repairs and a rescue engine has arrived, but service in the area remains impacted.

SkyFOX flew over the scene, where a disabled Acela train could be seen sitting on the tracks.

What they're saying:

"Due to a downed overhead wire ahead, Keystone Trains 609 and 645 are now canceled between New York (NYP) and Philadelphia (PHL). Customers are encouraged to rebook to the next available service. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience."

NJ Transit said rail service was subject to delays of up to 60 minutes into and out of Penn Station, New York because of the issue.

Transit police and a rescue train were assisting customers from a disabled train near Newark, according to the agency.

Commuters vented their frustration on X, with one rider calling NJ Transit "one of the worst services out there." Another echoed the sentiment, writing, "I agree, these trains are a joke."

NJ Transit alternate routes

What you can do:

To help accommodate riders, NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by PATH at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street in Manhattan.

Customers were advised to visit njtransit.com/abc for information on alternate service options.